Supreme Court Calls for Judicial Performance Evaluation

The Supreme Court has raised alarms over the inefficiencies of some high court judges, suggesting the need for a structured performance evaluation system. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh underscored the importance of timely judicial processes, aiming to prevent case files from piling up due to procrastination or mismanagement.

The bench highlighted discrepancies in the handling of criminal appeals, where the failure to deliver timely verdicts has profound implications, particularly for life and death row convicts. While the Jharkhand high court eventually acquitted several convicts, the delays underscore systemic issues that require introspection and reform.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil's presentation revealed inconsistencies in judgment delivery across high courts. Justice Kant noted the detrimental impact of judges repeatedly adjourning cases, urging a balance in handling workloads efficiently. The court stands firm on upholding a mandated timeline for delivering comprehensive judgments to maintain justice integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)