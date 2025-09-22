Tragic Family Feud: Brother's Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday when a man allegedly shot and killed his elder brother following an argument over a crop harvesting contract, police reported.

The altercation occurred in Khamaria village, under the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur outpost, as Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Sindhi explained. Bihari Patel, aged 60, had secured a contract to harvest urad crops at a reduced rate, sparking a dispute with his younger brother, Raghuveer.

Following an unresolved disagreement the previous night, tensions reignited the next morning. Raghuveer allegedly shot Bihari while he was on his way to begin the harvest. Bihari's son, Prakash Patel, also sustained injuries. Villagers intervened, disarming Raghuveer and detaining him until authorities arrived; he was subsequently arrested for murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)