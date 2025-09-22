Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Brother's Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, a man allegedly shot his elder brother during a dispute over a crop harvesting contract. The conflict escalated between Bihari Patel and his younger brother Raghuveer, resulting in Bihari's death. Villagers detained Raghuveer until police arrived and arrested him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:18 IST
Tragic Family Feud: Brother's Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday when a man allegedly shot and killed his elder brother following an argument over a crop harvesting contract, police reported.

The altercation occurred in Khamaria village, under the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur outpost, as Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Sindhi explained. Bihari Patel, aged 60, had secured a contract to harvest urad crops at a reduced rate, sparking a dispute with his younger brother, Raghuveer.

Following an unresolved disagreement the previous night, tensions reignited the next morning. Raghuveer allegedly shot Bihari while he was on his way to begin the harvest. Bihari's son, Prakash Patel, also sustained injuries. Villagers intervened, disarming Raghuveer and detaining him until authorities arrived; he was subsequently arrested for murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

 United States
2
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

 United States
3
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
4
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025