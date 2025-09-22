Major Victory: Top Maoist Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

In a strategic operation, two senior Maoist leaders were neutralized by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, marking a notable success for anti-Naxalite operations in the region.

The deceased, Raju Dada and Kosa Dada, were prominent figures with significant bounties on their heads, linked to multiple violent events in Bastar. Their elimination was praised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The operation, executed amidst challenging terrain, further underscores the commitment of security forces to eradicate Naxalism by next year, aligning with governmental objectives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)