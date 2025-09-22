Left Menu

Harnessing Greywater: A Step Towards Sustainable Water Solutions

The Ministry of Jal Shakti emphasizes that managing and reusing greywater, wastewater from kitchens and laundries, could reduce water consumption by 30-40%. A virtual workshop was held to discuss this as part of the Sujalam Bharat Summit, featuring innovative practices from various states to promote climate resilience and water security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:51 IST
Harnessing Greywater: A Step Towards Sustainable Water Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at bolstering water conservation efforts, the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced that efficient greywater management could slash water consumption by up to 40%. Greywater, the waste from kitchens and baths, represents a largely untapped resource in sustainability efforts.

During a virtual workshop held by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, key stakeholders examined 'Greywater Management and Reuse' strategies as part of Sujalam Bharat's lead-up activities. Union Minister C R Paatil will oversee the initiatives to enhance climate resilience and ensure water security.

States like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat shared effective community-led models, emphasizing decentralization and panchayat involvement. Officials stressed that integrating greywater management into local practices is crucial for public health and climate adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

 United States
2
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

 United States
3
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
4
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025