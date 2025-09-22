Harnessing Greywater: A Step Towards Sustainable Water Solutions

In a move aimed at bolstering water conservation efforts, the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced that efficient greywater management could slash water consumption by up to 40%. Greywater, the waste from kitchens and baths, represents a largely untapped resource in sustainability efforts.

During a virtual workshop held by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, key stakeholders examined 'Greywater Management and Reuse' strategies as part of Sujalam Bharat's lead-up activities. Union Minister C R Paatil will oversee the initiatives to enhance climate resilience and ensure water security.

States like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat shared effective community-led models, emphasizing decentralization and panchayat involvement. Officials stressed that integrating greywater management into local practices is crucial for public health and climate adaptation.

