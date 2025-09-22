Harnessing Greywater: A Step Towards Sustainable Water Solutions
The Ministry of Jal Shakti emphasizes that managing and reusing greywater, wastewater from kitchens and laundries, could reduce water consumption by 30-40%. A virtual workshop was held to discuss this as part of the Sujalam Bharat Summit, featuring innovative practices from various states to promote climate resilience and water security.
- Country:
- India
In a move aimed at bolstering water conservation efforts, the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced that efficient greywater management could slash water consumption by up to 40%. Greywater, the waste from kitchens and baths, represents a largely untapped resource in sustainability efforts.
During a virtual workshop held by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, key stakeholders examined 'Greywater Management and Reuse' strategies as part of Sujalam Bharat's lead-up activities. Union Minister C R Paatil will oversee the initiatives to enhance climate resilience and ensure water security.
States like Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat shared effective community-led models, emphasizing decentralization and panchayat involvement. Officials stressed that integrating greywater management into local practices is crucial for public health and climate adaptation.
(With inputs from agencies.)