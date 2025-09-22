Global Leaders Poised to Acknowledge Palestinian State Amidst Middle East Tensions

At a high-stakes summit convened by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, several world leaders are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state on Monday. While this diplomatic gesture finds support among many nations, it has drawn sharp criticism from Israel, which argues it could disrupt peace efforts in Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that recognizing Palestine rejects Hamas and advocates for non-violence among Palestinians. Echoing a similar sentiment, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide highlights the crucial international role in supporting a two-state solution amidst worsening conditions in Gaza and the West Bank.

The summit's timing amid escalating Middle East tensions underscores the urgency of resolving long-standing geopolitical disputes. Figures like UAE's Lana Nusseibeh and Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan urge a halt to Israeli settlements and advocate for peaceful coexistence. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly opposes this move, linking it to endorsing terrorism post the October 7 massacre.

(With inputs from agencies.)