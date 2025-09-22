Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives of Two Cousins in Jharkhand

Two cousins died from electrocution in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday. The incident took place when they came into contact with an electrical wire in a garden near their home. Police have confirmed the cause of death, and the bodies will undergo post-mortem examinations.

  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, claiming the lives of two cousins through electrocution. The unfortunate event occurred in Bajarmari Tola of the Aarwadih Panchayat, as the cousins inadvertently came in contact with a live motor pump wire.

Identified as Prakash Uraon, 25, and Binay Uraon, 24, the young duo was fatally injured near their residence. Bariyatu Police Station's sub-inspector, Rav Kishor Tiwari, confirmed that the preliminary information from family members pointed to electrocution as the cause of death.

The cousins were rushed to the Balumath community health centre, where a doctor pronounced them dead. The bodies are slated for post-mortem examinations at Sadar Hospital, ensuring thorough investigation into the incident.

