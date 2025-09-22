Govt Approves 25 Lakh More LPG Connections Under Ujjwala Yojana for FY 2025-26

In a significant boost to women empowerment and clean energy access, the Government of India has approved the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for the financial year 2025–26. The announcement comes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, symbolising the government’s continued commitment to the dignity, health, and well-being of women across the country.

Prime Minister’s Greetings to Women Beneficiaries

Extending his wishes, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said in a post on X: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my best wishes to all mothers and sisters joining the Ujjwala family. This step not only brings them joy during this sacred festival but also strengthens our resolve towards women empowerment.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that PMUY has transformed millions of households, ensuring smoke-free kitchens, better health outcomes, and greater social dignity for women.

Announcement by the Petroleum Minister

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, officially announced the expansion. He remarked, “With the onset of Navratri, the decision to provide 25 lakh deposit-free LPG connections under Ujjwala is yet another testimony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s commitment to treat women with the same respect accorded to Goddess Durga. Ujjwala has emerged as one of the most impactful social welfare schemes in India—transforming kitchens, safeguarding health, and brightening the future of families across the country.”

Financial Outlay and Support

The government has approved an expenditure of ₹676 crore for these additional connections. This includes:

₹512.5 crore for providing 25 lakh deposit-free connections at the rate of ₹2,050 per connection.

₹160 crore for a targeted LPG subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder (up to nine refills annually, proportionately applied for 5 kg cylinders).

₹3.5 crore for project management, transaction costs, SMS charges, Information, Education & Communication (IEC) activities, and administrative expenses.

With this expansion, the total number of PMUY connections will rise to 10.58 crore, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s largest clean energy initiatives.

Benefits for Beneficiaries

Under PMUY, beneficiaries receive:

Deposit-free LPG connection , covering the security deposit for the cylinder, pressure regulator, suraksha hose, DGCC booklet, and installation charges.

Free first refill and stove , with all associated costs borne by the Government of India and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) .

Flexibility to choose from a 14.2 kg single-bottle connection, a 5 kg single-bottle connection, or a 5 kg double-bottle connection.

This ensures that poor households incur no upfront costs when availing an LPG connection.

Streamlined, Tech-Enabled Application Process

To ensure transparency and ease of access, the process of applying for an LPG connection under PMUY has been fully digitized. Eligible adult women from poor households without an existing LPG connection in their family can apply by:

Submitting a simplified KYC form and Deprivation Declaration , either online at www.pmuy.gov.in or at their nearest LPG distributor.

Applications undergo system-driven de-duplication checks , followed by physical verification by OMC officials.

Upon approval, a Subscription Voucher is issued and the LPG connection is installed at the applicant’s residence.

Applicants with pending requests must undergo revised eKYC and resubmit details as per the updated format.

Journey of Ujjwala Yojana

Launched in May 2016, PMUY initially aimed to provide 8 crore deposit-free LPG connections, a target achieved in September 2019. Building on this success:

Ujjwala 2.0 (August 2021) targeted an additional 1 crore connections , completed by January 2022 .

Another 60 lakh connections were approved and achieved by December 2022 .

A further 75 lakh connections were released and achieved by July 2024 .

As of July 2025, over 10.33 crore connections have been distributed across India.

With today’s announcement, 10.58 crore households will be covered under PMUY, directly impacting the lives of millions of women and their families.

A Symbol of Women Empowerment

PMUY has been hailed globally as a model social welfare initiative, addressing health risks caused by traditional cooking fuels while empowering women socially and economically. With the Navratri expansion, the scheme not only celebrates the spirit of the festival but also strengthens the government’s commitment to women-led development (Nari Shakti).

Beneficiaries and applicants can find more details on the official PMUY portal www.pmuy.gov.in or visit their nearest LPG distributor of public sector OMCs.