Left Menu

Amidst Escalation: Hospitals and Hostages in Gaza

Gaza's health ministry reports that two hospitals in Gaza City have halted services due to increased Israeli military action. With intensified ground offensives and extensive damage from bombing, Israel's campaign against Hamas has intensified, affecting healthcare access and raising international concerns about the treatment of hostages and the humanitarian impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:48 IST
Amidst Escalation: Hospitals and Hostages in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two hospitals in Gaza City have ceased operations following intensified ground offensives by Israel and damage from continuing bombings. The Gaza health ministry states that the healthcare system is deliberately targeted, complicating access for patients and the injured amid the ongoing conflict.

Israel's ground assault aims to dismantle Hamas strongholds, with ongoing demolition of housing blocks and military advancements into key areas of Gaza City. Amid this backdrop, the issue of hostages remains critical, with 20 out of 48 believed to be alive, heightening concerns among the hostages' families.

Amidst these tensions, rights groups have criticized Hamas for releasing videos of hostages, and Israel continues its expansive campaign that has resulted in substantial casualties and displacement within Gaza, raising widespread humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India
2
U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

 India
4
Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

Diplomacy at a Crossroads: Iran's Nuclear Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025