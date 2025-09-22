Amidst Escalation: Hospitals and Hostages in Gaza

Two hospitals in Gaza City have ceased operations following intensified ground offensives by Israel and damage from continuing bombings. The Gaza health ministry states that the healthcare system is deliberately targeted, complicating access for patients and the injured amid the ongoing conflict.

Israel's ground assault aims to dismantle Hamas strongholds, with ongoing demolition of housing blocks and military advancements into key areas of Gaza City. Amid this backdrop, the issue of hostages remains critical, with 20 out of 48 believed to be alive, heightening concerns among the hostages' families.

Amidst these tensions, rights groups have criticized Hamas for releasing videos of hostages, and Israel continues its expansive campaign that has resulted in substantial casualties and displacement within Gaza, raising widespread humanitarian concerns.

