Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:51 IST
High Court Upholds Denial of Premature Release for Bowbazar Blast Convict
The Calcutta High Court's division bench has overturned a single bench's decision to grant premature release to Md Khalid, a convict serving a life sentence for the 1993 Bowbazar blast that claimed 70 lives. The review board's process was deemed credible as it considered various stakeholders' concerns, including those of the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal government.

Justice Debangsu Basak stated the board rightfully weighed the crime's impact on the locality and potential future risks, arriving at a unanimous decision to refuse Khalid's release. Khalid was noted to be a close associate of Rashid Khan, a notorious criminal and mastermind co-accused in the blast, underlining the gravity of his crime.

The police maintained severe objections to Khalid's release, citing his past criminal activities and the potential threat to public safety. Witnesses feared retaliation, reinforcing the board's decision to prioritize community concerns and uphold law and order.

