Justice Served: Convicts Get Life in Gudana Murder Case

On Monday, a sessions court delivered a landmark verdict by convicting Krishan Kumar and Asim Banerjee in the Gudana murder case and handed them a life sentence alongside a significant fine, as confirmed by police sources.

The case began in September 2022 when the body of Dilip Kumar Mehta, a 49-year-old resident of Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, was discovered with stab wounds along a roadside in Gudana village. An FIR was promptly registered at Pataudi police station, spurred by a complaint from the village sarpanch.

Through investigative efforts, it was uncovered that Krishan Kumar, who was familiar with Mehta, alongside Asim, orchestrated a plan to lure him using a ruse, subsequently demanding a Rs 15 lakh ransom. Despite Mehta securing Rs 9 lakh, they proceeded to murder him. Following a thorough investigation, the court, upon evaluating the evidence and testimonies, delivered a verdict of life imprisonment and a Rs 60,000 fine for each accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)