Tragedy in El-Fasher: Drone Strike Claims Innocent Lives

A drone strike in el-Fasher, North Darfur, killed at least 11 children and many others, sparking outrage from the UN and humanitarian groups. The attack, attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, targeted a mosque during prayers and escalated fears amid an ongoing civil war and humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating drone strike in el-Fasher, North Darfur, claimed the lives of at least 11 children and many others, intensifying the humanitarian crisis engulfing the region. The attack, which targeted a mosque during Fajr prayers, has been attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

UNICEF's Executive Director, Catherine Russell, condemned the strike as a 'shocking and unconscionable' act. The besieged city of el-Fasher is caught in a brutal civil war that has already resulted in over 40,000 fatalities, including 231 medical personnel, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The ongoing conflict has displaced millions and devastated families.

In the aftermath, global leaders and neighboring nations like Egypt have expressed concern over the disregard for international humanitarian law. Efforts to provide aid are hindered by the siege, with children and civilians bearing the brunt of the violence and deprivation.

