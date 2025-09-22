Left Menu

International Efforts to Tackle Haiti's Gang Crisis Intensify

The U.S. and Kenya are advocating for the expansion of an international force to address Haiti's gang crisis, which has displaced millions and fueled hunger. A Kenyan-led mission operates at 40% capacity, facing logistical challenges. A new U.N.-backed force is proposed to strengthen efforts against gangs.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is rallying support at the United Nations for expanding an international force to combat Haiti's armed gangs. The current Kenyan-led mission, led by President William Ruto, is grappling with staffing and logistical issues.

Armed gangs have seized control of nearly all of Port-au-Prince, displacing 1.3 million people and exacerbating hunger. During a U.N. event, Ruto disclosed that the existing force operates only at 40% strength, highlighting a dire need for reinforcement before its mandate expires.

The U.S. and other nations are pushing for a new, larger Gang Suppression Force, despite opposition from Russia and China. Haiti remains at a critical juncture, with leaders advocating for increased international involvement to thwart the escalating violence.

