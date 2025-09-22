Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's Kannauj

A mason and other labourers installing tiles in a house here on Monday allegedly murdered a 50-year-old woman, held her 27-year-old daughter hostage and looted their house, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Pratap Ajeya said that mason Jaswant, along with his nephew and other labourers, was installing tiles in the house of Sunita Srivastava in Kutulpur locality under the Kannauj Kotwali police station area.

They killed Sunita, tied the hands and feet of her daughter Komal and looted the house.

Komal said that the labourers were talking on the phone downstairs and her mother heard them coming downstairs.

''After which, the mason and the labourers killed my mother, held me hostage and looted the entire house,'' Komal said.

She said that the labourers also took away her and her mother's jewellery.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, and added that Komal has been admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajay and several police personnel, including the Sadar Kotwal, arrived at the district hospital and inquired about the incident.

The SP said that the phones of the accused, Jaswant, and his nephew, both residents of Balrampur village in Tirwa, are switched off. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Jaswant and other labourers were working in the house of the deceased for the past three months, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)