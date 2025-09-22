Left Menu

India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

India and Morocco have signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation. The deal, established during meetings between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Moroccan Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi, aims to strengthen ties in areas like counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cyber defence.

On Monday, India and Morocco solidified their military ties with a new agreement focused on enhancing cooperation. This pact emerged during high-level discussions between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Moroccan Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi.

The comprehensive agreement charts a pathway for collaboration in critical areas such as counter-terrorism, maritime security, and cyber defence. Singh, currently visiting Morocco, emphasized that this partnership aims to foster deeper training, exchanges, and industrial links.

In a landmark move, Singh announced the establishment of a defence wing at the Indian Embassy in Rabat, underscoring India's commitment to expanding the bilateral relationship. He also highlighted the capabilities of India's defence industry, ensuring Morocco of support through advanced technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

