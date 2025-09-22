Left Menu

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

The White House firmly supports border czar Tom Homan following media reports of him accepting $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated there was no wrongdoing or evidence found against Homan despite allegations of a bribery scheme regarding immigration contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:55 IST
In a show of solidarity, the White House has expressed unwavering support for border czar Tom Homan amidst bribery allegations that surfaced in recent reports. The reports suggested that Homan had accepted a $50,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt categorically refuted these claims, emphasizing that President Donald Trump fully supports Homan. Leavitt asserted, "The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong."

The allegations stem from two sources who claimed that Homan promised government contracts in exchange for the cash as part of a closed bribery investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. However, authorities have found no evidence implicating Homan in illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

