White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

In a show of solidarity, the White House has expressed unwavering support for border czar Tom Homan amidst bribery allegations that surfaced in recent reports. The reports suggested that Homan had accepted a $50,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt categorically refuted these claims, emphasizing that President Donald Trump fully supports Homan. Leavitt asserted, "The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong."

The allegations stem from two sources who claimed that Homan promised government contracts in exchange for the cash as part of a closed bribery investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. However, authorities have found no evidence implicating Homan in illegal activities.

