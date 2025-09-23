Supreme Court Clears Path for Trump's FTC Overhaul
The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with Donald Trump, granting him authority to dismiss FTC members despite protective statutes. This move has sparked controversy from Democratic circles and antitrust advocates. The court's upcoming December hearing could further define presidential powers in removing agency heads.
In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has backed former President Donald Trump, allowing him to fire a Democratic FTC member, Rebecca Slaughter, despite legislative job protections against such dismissals.
The ruling, which temporarily halts an order by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, underscores a constitutional debate over presidential power versus congressional oversight, particularly the latitude to remove federal agency chiefs.
The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic senators and antimonopoly groups, with a December court hearing expected to address broader implications regarding other independent agencies.
