Supreme Court Clears Path for Trump's FTC Overhaul

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has backed former President Donald Trump, allowing him to fire a Democratic FTC member, Rebecca Slaughter, despite legislative job protections against such dismissals.

The ruling, which temporarily halts an order by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, underscores a constitutional debate over presidential power versus congressional oversight, particularly the latitude to remove federal agency chiefs.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic senators and antimonopoly groups, with a December court hearing expected to address broader implications regarding other independent agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)