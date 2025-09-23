Left Menu

France Takes Bold Step: Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Global Tensions

France has recognized a Palestinian state during a UN summit in New York, a move mirroring actions by countries like Britain and Canada. The decision, backed by President Macron, is symbolic as on-ground changes are unlikely with Israel's right-wing government opposing Palestinian statehood amid ongoing conflicts.

23-09-2025
In a historic move marked by global tensions, France recognized a Palestinian state at a world summit in New York on Monday. The decision was echoed by Western allies, including Britain and Canada, drawing sharp criticism from Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need to 'pave the way for peace' during the United Nations session. However, with Israel's far-right government rejecting any notion of a Palestinian state amid its escalating conflict with Hamas, the move is largely seen as symbolic maneuvering.

Meanwhile, several other European countries are poised to follow suit, though not without significant opposition from countries like Germany and Italy. The international community remains divided, with major players such as the United States and Israel abstaining from the summit.

