FCC Shakeup: Kimmel Suspension Sparks Controversy
The Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) alleged influence over the suspension of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has stirred significant controversy. FCC Chair Brendan Carr denies any role in the decision, attributing Kimmel's suspension to ratings. Despite criticism, Disney confirms Kimmel's return after discussions.
Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr clarified on Monday that the suspension of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was not influenced by government pressure, but rather due to Kimmel's ratings. This statement was made amidst a storm of criticism following Carr's earlier comments suggesting Kimmel's suspension over remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Lawmakers criticized Carr's initial statements urging Disney and ABC affiliates to suspend Kimmel. Despite suspension threats, Disney confirmed Kimmel's return to the air, citing the need to de-escalate a tense national moment. ABC had removed Kimmel from the schedule after Carr suggested repercussions for broadcasters airing his show.
This situation sparked broader discussions on government involvement in broadcasting decisions, highlighted by a celebratory response from Carr to ABC's suspension using a dancing GIF. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz likened Carr's tactics to those used in the film 'Goodfellas,' and Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez condemned the apparent intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Disney U-turn: Jimmy Kimmel Back on Air Amid Controversy
Disney Reinstates Kimmel Amidst Media Freedom Debate: Business or Principle?
Disney's Bold Move: Jimmy Kimmel's Show Returns Amidst Controversy
Disney Stands Firm Against Trump's Media Clampdown
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Amidst FCC Controversy