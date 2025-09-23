Supreme Court Poised to Expand Presidential Power Over Federal Agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing the possibility of expanding presidential power over independent federal agencies, considering the reversal of a nearly century-old ruling. The decision may grant presidents more authority to remove appointed board members, as indicated by the court's approval of recent dismissals, including that of FTC's Rebecca Slaughter.

This consideration follows a 6-3 decision allowing President Donald Trump to execute Slaughter's dismissal, despite opposition from justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The dissenting opinion highlighted concerns about the erosion of regulatory independence, which Congress initially sought to protect.

The high court's action signals a potential overhaul of the 1935 Humphrey's Executor decision, which limited presidential removal of agency commissioners. Legal experts await December's arguments, while other agencies, like the Federal Reserve, may also face scrutiny over executive dismissal power.

