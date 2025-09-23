Historic Debate in Costa Rica: Presidential Immunity at Risk?

Costa Rica took a historic step forward as its congress debated whether to remove President Rodrigo Chaves's immunity amid corruption allegations. The accusations involve Chaves pressuring a video producer, contracted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, to allocate funds to a former adviser.

President Chaves denies the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated. So far, the country's Supreme Court and a panel of legislators have permitted the case to advance to a vote in the Legislative Assembly. However, removing the president's immunity demands a supermajority, with 38 out of 57 deputies needing to approve the motion.

The outcome is uncertain, as opposition members have expressed reluctance to strip Chaves's immunity. If the attempt falls short, Chaves may complete his term, with the potential to join the next presidential Cabinet, extending his immunity further.