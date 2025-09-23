Peace Eludes Eastern Congo Despite US-Brokered Deal

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticized a U.S.-brokered peace deal signed with Rwanda in June for failing to ease conflict in eastern Congo. President Tshisekedi, speaking in New York, expressed gratitude to former President Donald Trump for mediating the agreement aimed at resolving tensions allegedly fueled by Rwanda's support for M23 rebels.

The Trump administration had expressed its willingness to end the conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, and attract Western investment in the region rich with resources like tantalum, gold, and cobalt. Tshisekedi emphasized that while U.S. mediation is welcomed, it doesn't imply that Congo will auction its mineral wealth.

Tshisekedi cautioned that the peace deal's success relies on Rwanda withdrawing support for M23. Despite earlier withdrawal promises, Tshisekedi claimed Rwanda's support for M23 is increasing. A new round of direct talks has not yielded an agreement, and the Congolese government remains firm on conditions for a prisoner exchange.

