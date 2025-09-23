Left Menu

Peace Eludes Eastern Congo Despite US-Brokered Deal

Despite a U.S.-mediated peace deal in June aiming to calm conflict in eastern Congo, fighting persists. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi thanks the U.S. for mediation, but stresses that Congo won't auction its minerals. Success depends on Rwanda ceasing support for M23 rebels, who dispute allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticized a U.S.-brokered peace deal signed with Rwanda in June for failing to ease conflict in eastern Congo. President Tshisekedi, speaking in New York, expressed gratitude to former President Donald Trump for mediating the agreement aimed at resolving tensions allegedly fueled by Rwanda's support for M23 rebels.

The Trump administration had expressed its willingness to end the conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, and attract Western investment in the region rich with resources like tantalum, gold, and cobalt. Tshisekedi emphasized that while U.S. mediation is welcomed, it doesn't imply that Congo will auction its mineral wealth.

Tshisekedi cautioned that the peace deal's success relies on Rwanda withdrawing support for M23. Despite earlier withdrawal promises, Tshisekedi claimed Rwanda's support for M23 is increasing. A new round of direct talks has not yielded an agreement, and the Congolese government remains firm on conditions for a prisoner exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

