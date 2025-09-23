West Point Law Professor Sues Over Free-Speech Restrictions

Tim Bakken, the longest-serving law professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, is challenging the institution in court over what he alleges is a violation of free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution. Filed on Monday, Bakken's lawsuit accuses West Point of suppressing his and other faculty members' speech based on content and viewpoint.

The lawsuit arises amid heightened scrutiny of speech restrictions at U.S. military academies since President Donald Trump returned to office. Bakken's complaint centers around West Point's 'Academic Engagement Policy,' which mandates faculty approval before speaking or publishing publicly. The lawsuit seeks class action status and claims academic freedom is at risk.

This legal action is part of a broader pattern as media organizations also criticize new Pentagon rules limiting media coverage. These restrictions could impact journalists' credentials, drawing criticism over independent reporting suppression. The backdrop includes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's ongoing efforts to remove diversity-focused language and initiatives from military circles.

