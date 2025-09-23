Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Tom Homan in Alleged Bribery Case

President Trump supports Tom Homan amid allegations of accepting a $50,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent. The White House rejects claims of wrongdoing, as did Homan on Fox News, citing an FBI and DOJ investigation finding no illegal activity. Homan allegedly promised immigration-related contracts for money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:27 IST
Controversy Surrounds Tom Homan in Alleged Bribery Case

In a press briefing on Monday, the White House announced unwavering support for border czar Tom Homan following reports of alleged bribery involving an undercover FBI agent. President Trump maintains Homan's innocence amidst the controversy.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims made by Reuters and other media outlets, asserting that Homan did not partake in any illegal activity. She emphasized that FBI agents and prosecutors concluded no evidence of wrongdoing existed after a thorough investigation.

The bribery allegations claim that Homan accepted a $50,000 payment in exchange for promising government contracts related to immigration. However, Homan firmly denied these accusations on 'The Ingraham Angle.' The FBI and DOJ have corroborated this stance, stating no criminal activities were found.

TRENDING

1
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Religious Poster Removal

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

 Global
3
Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

Tensions Rise Amid South Korea-US Tariff Talks Impacting Forex Market

 South Korea
4
Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

Ex-IAS Officers Alok Shukla and Anil Tuteja in ED Custody Over NAN Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025