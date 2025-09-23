Controversy Surrounds Tom Homan in Alleged Bribery Case
President Trump supports Tom Homan amid allegations of accepting a $50,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent. The White House rejects claims of wrongdoing, as did Homan on Fox News, citing an FBI and DOJ investigation finding no illegal activity. Homan allegedly promised immigration-related contracts for money.
In a press briefing on Monday, the White House announced unwavering support for border czar Tom Homan following reports of alleged bribery involving an undercover FBI agent. President Trump maintains Homan's innocence amidst the controversy.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims made by Reuters and other media outlets, asserting that Homan did not partake in any illegal activity. She emphasized that FBI agents and prosecutors concluded no evidence of wrongdoing existed after a thorough investigation.
The bribery allegations claim that Homan accepted a $50,000 payment in exchange for promising government contracts related to immigration. However, Homan firmly denied these accusations on 'The Ingraham Angle.' The FBI and DOJ have corroborated this stance, stating no criminal activities were found.