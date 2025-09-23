Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Middle East Peace Proposal: A Diplomatic Gamble

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet leaders from several Muslim-majority countries to discuss Gaza's crisis following intense Israeli attacks. Trump will propose a peace plan involving an Israeli withdrawal and post-war governance excluding Hamas. The meeting precedes Trump's address at the U.N. amid global calls for a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:11 IST
Donald Trump

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with leaders from multiple Muslim-majority countries to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, intensified by Israeli military actions. The meeting will discuss a proposal for peace and post-war governance, with an emphasis on an Israeli withdrawal that excludes Hamas involvement.

According to reports, Trump aims to secure military assistance from Arab and Muslim nations to facilitate Israel's withdrawal and to obtain funding for Gaza's post-war transition and rebuilding. This comes as Trump prepares to address the U.N. General Assembly, following a significant diplomatic shift among world leaders advocating for a Palestinian state.

The situation in Gaza has garnered international attention, with accusations of genocide against Israel due to its actions since October 2023. Despite promises to end the conflict swiftly, Trump faces challenges as the war continues. Earlier, Trump's proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza faced criticism from human rights groups and the U.N. for its implications of ethnic cleansing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

