Tensions Rise as Israel Launches Strikes in Lebanon: A New Frontline in the Middle East

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force has executed strikes on key areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. These locations are associated with the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas, marking a new chapter in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

On Tuesday, the southern coastal city of Sidon was rocked by an explosive attack, obliterating a three-story commercial building as Lebanon moves toward disarming militant groups near its border with Israel. The attack resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, although no fatalities have been confirmed.

As Lebanon anticipates a critical government meeting on Thursday to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament, Israel's strikes underscore a complex geopolitical landscape that remains tense following the recent Israel-Hezbollah conflict that concluded with a ceasefire in November 2024.

