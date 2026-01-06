Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Launches Strikes in Lebanon: A New Frontline in the Middle East

Israel's air force conducted strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting areas linked to Hezbollah and Hamas. The strikes, part of an ongoing conflict, are in areas designated for disarmament by 2025. This comes as Lebanon prepares to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament following the recent Israel-Hezbollah war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidon | Updated: 06-01-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 08:39 IST
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force has executed strikes on key areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. These locations are associated with the militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas, marking a new chapter in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

On Tuesday, the southern coastal city of Sidon was rocked by an explosive attack, obliterating a three-story commercial building as Lebanon moves toward disarming militant groups near its border with Israel. The attack resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, although no fatalities have been confirmed.

As Lebanon anticipates a critical government meeting on Thursday to discuss Hezbollah's disarmament, Israel's strikes underscore a complex geopolitical landscape that remains tense following the recent Israel-Hezbollah conflict that concluded with a ceasefire in November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

