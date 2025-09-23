Trilateral Concerns: Navigating Tensions in the Taiwan Strait

The governments of South Korea, Japan, and the United States have come together to express their unease over the escalating destabilization activities surrounding Taiwan. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers highlighted their strong opposition to illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea, which are often associated with China's territorial assertions.

Though China was not directly mentioned, the context of the statement reflects ongoing tensions with Beijing regarding territorial disputes in the region. The tri-nation meeting also underscored the trio's dedication to addressing North Korea's nuclear threats. Taiwan, standing firm against China's territorial claims, echoed the need for cooperation to ensure regional stability.

China maintains claims over most of the South China Sea while conducting military drills near Taiwan, a point of contention as the island state rejects such territorial assertions. Meanwhile, Taiwan's foreign ministry signaled its commitment to working with the U.S., Japan, and South Korea in preserving peace throughout the strait and the broader Indo-Pacific area.