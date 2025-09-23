Federal Judge Lifts Freeze on UCLA Grants Amidst Controversy
A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to restore hundreds of millions in frozen grants to UCLA. The decision follows a dispute over the school's handling of pro-Palestinian protests, which had led to accusations of antisemitism. The ruling underscores ongoing tensions over protest handling.
A federal judge has ordered the restoration of federal grants to the University of California, Los Angeles, totaling over $500 million. This comes after the Trump administration froze the funds due to concerns about UCLA's handling of pro-Palestinian protests.
Judge Rita Lin ruled that the decision to suspend the grants indefinitely was "arbitrary and capricious." The grants, crucial for university research, were suspended by the National Institutes of Health amidst accusations that UCLA tolerated antisemitism during the protests.
The controversy highlights the delicate balance universities must maintain in handling protests, free speech, and accusations of discrimination. Pro-Palestinian groups maintain that their protests were against Israeli actions in Gaza, and not an expression of antisemitism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
