UN Warns of Worsening Political Persecution and Post-Election Repression in Venezuela

The United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela has issued a stark new report warning that politically motivated persecution in the country has intensified since the July 28, 2024 presidential elections, leaving the international community as the only hope for justice for victims.

The report, presented to the Human Rights Council, details grave human rights violations carried out by Venezuelan authorities, including killings of protesters, arbitrary detentions, torture, sexual violence, and the persecution of civil society organizations. The Mission stresses that state institutions remain complicit, blocking investigations and shielding perpetrators from accountability.

Killings in Post-Election Protests

The Mission investigated 25 protest-related deaths between July 29 and 30, 2024, concluding that state security forces were directly responsible for at least 12 fatalities.

In Maracay, Aragua State, members of the Bolivarian National Guard and the 99th Army Brigade opened fire with live ammunition on demonstrators, killing six. One protester was fatally shot with a shotgun from less than 10 metres away.

Despite initial denials from the Attorney General’s Office, the Mission found clear evidence of state involvement in these killings. “All of the deaths remain in impunity,” said Marta Valiñas, chair of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Deaths in Custody and Cruel Treatment

The Mission also examined the deaths of five detainees held during the 2024–2025 protests. In two cases, authorities failed to provide adequate healthcare, constituting arbitrary deprivation of life.

“These deaths highlight the State’s obligation to protect the life and integrity of detainees,” said Patricia Tappatá, Mission expert. Families of the deceased were mistreated, no investigations were launched, and international protocols were ignored. The Attorney General’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office were complicit through inaction.

Arbitrary Detentions and Enforced Disappearances

Authorities detained 2,220 people during the 2024 protests, later releasing 2,006. However, repression continued with at least 200 new arrests in 2025 targeting opposition members, human rights defenders, and perceived critics.

The Mission documented a record number of foreign nationals detained under prolonged incommunicado detention—some lasting more than six months—amounting to enforced disappearances.

Detention and Abuse of Children

Alarmingly, at least 220 minors aged 13 to 17 were detained following the elections. Many were subjected to incommunicado detention, beatings, sexual violence, and denial of due process. Four adolescents remain in custody in La Guaira and Lara states.

Torture and Sexual Violence

Security forces used brutal methods to punish detainees, including suffocation with plastic bags, severe beatings, and sexual torture. Victims reported threats of rape and electric shocks to the genitals. Courts, prosecutors, and the Ombudsman ignored these complaints, leaving perpetrators unpunished.

Civil Society Under Attack

Beyond physical repression, Venezuelan authorities have intensified their crackdown on civil society. Two controversial laws—the “NGO Financing Law” and the “Simón Bolívar Law”—have forced many organizations to reduce operations or shut down. The laws grant sweeping powers to authorities and are used as tools of political persecution.

No Justice Within Venezuela

Mission expert Francisco Cox highlighted the systemic impunity: “Arrests continue without warrants, often carried out by masked men with no official identification. Cases are fabricated, trials lack fairness, and the judiciary acts under the executive’s control. Justice in Venezuela is impossible without international support.”

Call for International Action

The Fact-Finding Mission concluded that the crime of political persecution is ongoing in Venezuela, with no national authority willing to investigate or prosecute serious violations.

“The evidence confirms that persecution on political grounds continues with full impunity. The only hope for victims is through the international community,” said Marta Valiñas.

The Mission’s findings will intensify pressure on international actors to pursue accountability mechanisms, including referrals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and strengthened sanctions against individuals responsible for repression.