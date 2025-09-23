Federal Judge Reinstates UCLA Grants Frozen by Trump Administration

In a significant judicial decision, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to reinstate more than $500 million in federal funds to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This ruling comes after the administration froze the funding due to UCLA's handling of pro-Palestinian protests that included criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin, who issued the order, described the withholding of National Institutes of Health grants as potentially "arbitrary and capricious." Her preliminary injunction reflects ongoing concerns about free speech and academic autonomy within the University of California system, which has been a focal point for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

The actions taken by the Trump administration have sparked legal challenges from labor unions, faculty, and students, who argue that such measures are intended to suppress academic discourse. This legal battle is part of broader concerns over government attempts to link criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)