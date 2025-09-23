Left Menu

Federal Judge Reinstates UCLA Grants Frozen by Trump Administration

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore over $500 million in frozen federal grants to UCLA. The funding was initially suspended due to UCLA's handling of pro-Palestinian protests. The judge's decision highlights concerns over academic freedom and the administration's response to demonstrations criticized as antisemitic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:59 IST
Federal Judge Reinstates UCLA Grants Frozen by Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant judicial decision, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to reinstate more than $500 million in federal funds to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This ruling comes after the administration froze the funding due to UCLA's handling of pro-Palestinian protests that included criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin, who issued the order, described the withholding of National Institutes of Health grants as potentially "arbitrary and capricious." Her preliminary injunction reflects ongoing concerns about free speech and academic autonomy within the University of California system, which has been a focal point for pro-Palestinian advocacy.

The actions taken by the Trump administration have sparked legal challenges from labor unions, faculty, and students, who argue that such measures are intended to suppress academic discourse. This legal battle is part of broader concerns over government attempts to link criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

The Prime Trap: Amazon vs. FTC Showdown

 Global
2
Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

Bangladesh Eyes India Upset: Coach Simmons Confident Ahead of T20 Clash

 United Arab Emirates
3
Syria's New Parliament: A Step Towards Change or Centralized Power?

Syria's New Parliament: A Step Towards Change or Centralized Power?

 Global
4
Nvidia Bets Big on AI: A $100 Billion Gamble with OpenAI

Nvidia Bets Big on AI: A $100 Billion Gamble with OpenAI

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025