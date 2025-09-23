Largest Defence Housing Project in Decades Delivers Modern Homes for NZDF Families

The Government has officially launched the largest Defence housing project in decades, with shovels in the ground at multiple sites across New Zealand. The initiative, known as the Homes for Families programme, will deliver hundreds of modern, well-insulated houses for New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel and their families, while also stimulating regional job growth.

Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk described the programme as a long-overdue investment to replace outdated housing stock and provide service members with homes that reflect modern living standards.

“Our sailors, soldiers, and aviators dedicate themselves to protecting New Zealand, and they deserve warm, modern homes to return to when off duty,” Penk said. “Too many homes across Defence camps and bases no longer meet the standards we expect. Some were built as far back as the 1930s and remain run-down, poorly laid out, and poorly insulated.”

A $600 Million Commitment

The Homes for Families programme will see up to $600 million invested through the Defence Capability Plan. This represents the most ambitious Defence housing initiative since the 1980s, tackling decades of underinvestment in military housing infrastructure.

Penk said the investment will not only improve the wellbeing of Defence families but will also have broader economic benefits: “This programme will create jobs, boost local economies, and help address the infrastructure deficit. It’s about ensuring Defence personnel have safe, secure housing while also supporting New Zealand communities.”

Construction Underway Across the Country

The rollout of the programme is already visible, with construction progressing at several Defence sites:

Linton Military Camp (Manawatū): Eight new homes are being built.

Bulls (near RNZAF Base Ohakea): Five new homes are under construction to support Air Force personnel.

Burnham Military Camp (Canterbury): Ten brand-new, three-bedroom homes are being developed.

Bayswater (Auckland): A large-scale project of 61 new homes is being undertaken by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s development arm , which will lease the houses to Defence for personnel at Devonport Naval Base.

Waiouru Military Camp (Central Plateau): Plans for 50 new homes are confirmed, with details to be announced later this year.

These new builds will feature modern layouts and improved insulation, replacing old 1940s and 50s-era housing stock that no longer meets the needs of contemporary Defence families.

More Housing on the Horizon

Looking ahead, the Defence Force plans to go to market around the end of 2025 for additional new housing at Linton, Ohakea, Burnham, and Trentham Military Camp. This next phase will continue the long-term transformation of Defence housing across the country.

Penk stressed that the homes are not just about bricks and mortar: “Defence families often relocate throughout New Zealand to ensure personnel are where they’re needed most. It’s important we support them on this journey with homes that offer a secure family life.”

Boosting Regional Jobs and Communities

In addition to supporting Defence personnel, the construction programme is expected to deliver a significant economic lift to regional communities. Skilled construction jobs, contracts for local businesses, and increased economic activity around Defence bases are all key benefits.

“Beyond providing housing, this programme will also support regional communities by creating skilled construction jobs around our military camps and bases. That means new opportunities for workers and businesses, more money flowing into local communities, and a boost to national economic growth,” Penk said.

A Step Toward Closing the Infrastructure Gap

The Minister positioned the programme as part of the Government’s broader effort to close New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit. “This Government is committed to creating good jobs for Kiwis and tackling New Zealand’s infrastructure challenges. That includes ensuring the men and women who serve this country have a safe roof over their heads.”

The Homes for Families programme represents not only the largest investment in Defence housing in decades but also a tangible commitment to improving the lives of those who serve and the communities that support them.