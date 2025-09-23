Government Launches New Skilled Migrant Pathways to Support Kiwi Businesses

The Government has announced the introduction of two new skilled migrant residence pathways, designed to help Kiwi businesses access the talent they need while giving experienced migrants a clearer, fairer route to residency. The changes, set to take effect from mid-2026, are part of a broader programme aimed at boosting economic growth and aligning immigration with workforce needs.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said the reforms are a direct response to concerns raised by employers across New Zealand.

“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce. We’re fixing it,” Willis said.

Two New Residence Pathways

The new policy establishes two distinct pathways, targeted at different parts of the skilled workforce:

Skilled Work Experience Pathway Open to migrants in skilled roles with at least five years of directly relevant work experience .

Requires a minimum of two years of experience in New Zealand , during which they must have been paid at least 1.1 times the median wage .

Aims to support employers who want to retain experienced workers already contributing to New Zealand’s economy. Trades and Technician Pathway Designed for migrants in specified skilled trades or technical roles.

Applicants must hold a Level 4 qualification or higher and demonstrate at least four years of relevant post-qualification skilled work experience .

At least 18 months of this experience must be in New Zealand , with pay at or above the median wage.

Recognises that in many industries, practical trade skills and sub-degree qualifications are highly valued.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford emphasised that the policy reflects a balanced approach.

“This helps Kiwi businesses access the skills and experience needed to grow the economy, while hiring New Zealanders where they can,” she said. “We are carefully managing migration levels while ensuring we target workers who add the most value.”

Targeted Occupations and Future Details

The Government confirmed that not all occupations will automatically qualify under these new pathways. Eligibility restrictions will be applied to ensure that the changes benefit industries with genuine skill shortages.

A list of occupations eligible for the Trades and Technician pathway, along with any restrictions for the Skilled Work Experience pathway, will be published before the pathways officially open in 2026.

Stanford noted that these changes build on a series of “smart, flexible and nuanced” immigration reforms already underway.

Supporting Students and Graduates

In addition to the two new pathways, the Government will also reduce the amount of work experience required for migrants with New Zealand university qualifications before they can qualify for residence.

“This is about further incentivising people to study here and to keep contributing after they graduate,” Stanford said. The adjustment is expected to make New Zealand a more attractive destination for international students who want to build long-term careers in the country.

Part of the Going for Growth Programme

Alongside the immigration announcement, Minister Willis released an update on the Government’s Going for Growth work programme, specifically the ‘Developing Talent’ pillar.

The update focuses on two key areas:

Improving New Zealand’s skills and education system to ensure it remains globally competitive.

Building an immigration system that complements the domestic workforce pipeline, attracting skilled and talented migrants where gaps exist.

Willis said the measures reflect a pragmatic and forward-looking approach: “We want an education system that sets New Zealanders up for success, but also an immigration system that fills the gaps and helps businesses grow. The new pathways do both.”

A Step Toward Sustainable Growth

With labour shortages continuing to challenge industries such as construction, healthcare, engineering, and trades, the Government hopes these new pathways will provide certainty to both employers and migrant workers.

By aligning immigration policy with workforce demand, the reforms are expected to strengthen productivity, reduce pressure on businesses, and support long-term economic performance.