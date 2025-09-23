ED Crackdown: Jharkhand-Delhi Land Scam Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive operations in Jharkhand and Delhi on Tuesday, targeting individuals involved in an alleged land scam. This operation, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), signifies a major development in the ongoing investigation, according to official sources.

The raids encompassed at least six locations in Ranchi and three in Delhi, spotlighting a network of individuals allegedly linked to land fraud operations. Among those targeted was B K Singh, reportedly an associate of the primary accused, Kamlesh Kumar.

The case originates from a scandal in Ranchi's Kanke Block where suspects allegedly conspired with Circle Officers to forge land documents, subsequently selling them for illicit gains defined under the PMLA as 'proceeds of crime'.