Operation Numkhor: Crackdown on Tax Evasion via Fake Vehicle Registrations

Customs Preventive officials are intensifying their efforts across Kerala as part of a major crackdown named Operation Numkhor. The operation is aimed at identifying individuals involved in tax evasion schemes utilizing fake vehicle registrations, according to official sources.

Significant focus is being placed on scrutinizing the documents of high-profile figures, including Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan. Their residences are among the several locations being raided under the operation.

The investigation targets vehicles brought from Bhutan under fraudulent pretenses to evade taxes. Currently, there are approximately 15 such violations under scrutiny, with simultaneous raids taking place in cities such as Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)