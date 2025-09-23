Left Menu

Tragic Attack in West Delhi: Woman Stabbed to Death in Her Home

A 39-year-old woman named Nusrat was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in a home attack in west Delhi's Khyala area. The accused, Istekhar Ahmad, has been apprehended. The injured women, Akbari and Saniya, are hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:16 IST
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in west Delhi's Khyala area, where a 39-year-old woman named Nusrat was brutally stabbed to death in her home. Two other women, Akbari, 42, and Saniya, 20, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police were alerted by a PCR call around 8.05 am, announcing a murder at JJ Colony. Local police officers hurried to the scene, discovering Nusrat dead on the second floor and promptly transporting the injured women to a hospital for treatment.

The assailant, identified as Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu, was apprehended at the scene by family members and handed over to authorities. While a motive has yet to be determined, officials are conducting a thorough investigation. Both crime and forensic teams have examined the scene, and the body was transferred for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

