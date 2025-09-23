Tragic Attack in West Delhi: Woman Stabbed to Death in Her Home

A chilling incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in west Delhi's Khyala area, where a 39-year-old woman named Nusrat was brutally stabbed to death in her home. Two other women, Akbari, 42, and Saniya, 20, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police were alerted by a PCR call around 8.05 am, announcing a murder at JJ Colony. Local police officers hurried to the scene, discovering Nusrat dead on the second floor and promptly transporting the injured women to a hospital for treatment.

The assailant, identified as Istekhar Ahmad, alias Babbu, was apprehended at the scene by family members and handed over to authorities. While a motive has yet to be determined, officials are conducting a thorough investigation. Both crime and forensic teams have examined the scene, and the body was transferred for a post-mortem examination.

