Work Begins on Ōtaki to Levin Expressway, Promising Safer, Faster Journeys

Construction has officially begun on the new 24-kilometre stretch of State Highway 1 between Ōtaki and north of Levin (Ō2NL), a major infrastructure project expected to deliver economic growth, safer roads, and more reliable travel across the lower North Island.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop hailed the groundbreaking as a milestone moment for the region:

“Breaking ground on Ō2NL is a huge moment for Horowhenua and the lower North Island. This expressway will cut congestion, improve safety, and give farmers and freight a more reliable route. It will also support the housing growth the region is experiencing.”

Addressing Longstanding Frustrations

The current section of State Highway 1 has long been a source of frustration for locals, plagued by crashes, congestion, and resilience issues. With traffic volumes reaching 19,500 vehicles a day, the stretch is one of the most heavily used regional routes in the lower North Island.

“Ō2NL is the fix,” Bishop said, noting that locals have endured years of delays and safety concerns on the route.

Travel Time and Efficiency Gains

The new expressway is projected to deliver significant travel time savings:

Up to 15 minutes saved during evening peak travel between Ōtaki and north of Levin.

Around 6 minutes saved for trips from Ōtaki to Levin.

These improvements will not only return valuable time to commuters but also improve freight efficiency, supporting businesses and farmers in the region.

Part of a Larger Corridor

Ō2NL is the final stage of the Wellington Northern Corridor, a strategic transport programme initiated in 2013 under the previous National Government. Other completed stages—Transmission Gully, Mackays to Peka Peka, and Peka Peka to Ōtaki—have already delivered reduced travel times, improved safety, and stronger regional connections.

“The benefits we’ve already seen from the Kāpiti Expressway show what’s possible,” Bishop said. “Ō2NL is the vital next link – boosting economic growth nationally and locally, and helping unlock development opportunities in the Horowhenua.”

Economic and Regional Impact

The expressway is expected to stimulate housing development, enhance resilience in the transport network, and support national supply chains by providing a more reliable route for freight.

Bishop acknowledged the contributions of local MPs Tim Costley and Suze Redmayne, describing their advocacy as “tireless” in ensuring the project moved forward.

Completion Timeline

The Ōtaki to north of Levin Expressway is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029. Once finished, it will stand as a cornerstone of the North Island’s modern highway network, easing pressure on local roads while delivering long-term safety and economic benefits.