Supreme Court Directs AVUT to Inspect Trauma Centers Funded by Ansal Brothers
The Supreme Court has instructed the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy to visit trauma centers funded by Rs 60 crore from Ansal brothers post-1997 fire tragedy. The court addressed concerns over fund utilization and urged AVUT to assess facilities and seek necessary improvements. Delhi government affirmed funds were used in designated hospitals.
The Supreme Court has directed the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to evaluate trauma centers constructed from a Rs 60 crore fund donated by the Ansal brothers in memory of the 1997 fire tragedy victims.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh asked senior advocate Jayant Mehta to ensure AVUT delegates visit the trauma centers, verifying the facilities and identifying areas needing improvement, amid concerns of fund mismanagement.
The Delhi government claimed the funds were allocated to hospitals in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, Satyawadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital, Narela, and Siraspur Hospital. Despite discrepancies in allocation, the bench pushed for facility verification and improvement directives.
