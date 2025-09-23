Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs AVUT to Inspect Trauma Centers Funded by Ansal Brothers

The Supreme Court has instructed the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy to visit trauma centers funded by Rs 60 crore from Ansal brothers post-1997 fire tragedy. The court addressed concerns over fund utilization and urged AVUT to assess facilities and seek necessary improvements. Delhi government affirmed funds were used in designated hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:25 IST
Supreme Court Directs AVUT to Inspect Trauma Centers Funded by Ansal Brothers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to evaluate trauma centers constructed from a Rs 60 crore fund donated by the Ansal brothers in memory of the 1997 fire tragedy victims.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh asked senior advocate Jayant Mehta to ensure AVUT delegates visit the trauma centers, verifying the facilities and identifying areas needing improvement, amid concerns of fund mismanagement.

The Delhi government claimed the funds were allocated to hospitals in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, Satyawadi Raja Harish Chander Hospital, Narela, and Siraspur Hospital. Despite discrepancies in allocation, the bench pushed for facility verification and improvement directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Climactic Standoff: Tech Stocks, Fed Signals, and Economic Optimism

Wall Street's Climactic Standoff: Tech Stocks, Fed Signals, and Economic Opt...

 Global
2
Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Against Women and Children

Delhi Boosts Justice System: 53 New Courts for Swift Trials in Crimes Agains...

 India
3
Indian Army Brings Health Awareness to Arunachal's Menchuka Valley

Indian Army Brings Health Awareness to Arunachal's Menchuka Valley

 India
4
Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops

Maharashtra Farmers Struggle: Heavy Rains Devastate 70 Lakh Acres of Crops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025