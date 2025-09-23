Left Menu

High Hurdles: The Stagnation in India's District Judiciary

The Supreme Court is delving into issues of stagnation within India's district judiciary. Despite multiple years of advocacy and judicial work, many candidates never ascend to district judge positions, prompting the court to interpret Article 233 concerning judge appointments. Legal professionals' dissatisfaction has brought this matter to constitutional examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the stagnation faced by India's district judiciary, highlighting that many 'brilliant candidates' leave early, never reaching the post of district judge, even by the time of superannuation.

A five-judge Constitution bench discussed whether legal professionals with seven years of advocacy prior to joining the judiciary could be eligible for district judge positions under reserved bar vacancies.

Petitions and arguments presented raised questions over the interpretation of Article 233, which governs district judge appointments, emphasizing the need for a fair assessment of prior legal experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

