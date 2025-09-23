High Hurdles: The Stagnation in India's District Judiciary

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the stagnation faced by India's district judiciary, highlighting that many 'brilliant candidates' leave early, never reaching the post of district judge, even by the time of superannuation.

A five-judge Constitution bench discussed whether legal professionals with seven years of advocacy prior to joining the judiciary could be eligible for district judge positions under reserved bar vacancies.

Petitions and arguments presented raised questions over the interpretation of Article 233, which governs district judge appointments, emphasizing the need for a fair assessment of prior legal experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)