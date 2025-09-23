U.S.-India Trade Talks Gain Momentum Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States and India have made significant advances in their trade negotiations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported. This progress comes as the two nations grapple with heightened tariffs introduced as part of the U.S.'s strategic response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a recent interview on ABC News' 'Good Morning America,' Rubio emphasized the strides taken to address India's procurement of Russian oil. The talks continue with India's trade minister visiting Washington this week, aiming to fast-track discussions following their resumption last week.

Last month, former President Donald Trump had increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, pressing New Delhi to curb its Russian oil imports. Discussions may also include issues related to H-1B visa fees and opening India's agricultural sector to U.S. businesses. The negotiations coincide with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public call for greater use of local goods.

