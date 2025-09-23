Left Menu

U.S.-India Trade Talks Gain Momentum Amid Tariff Tensions

The United States and India are making headway in trade discussions, focusing on U.S. tariffs and India's purchase of Russian oil. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted progress amid ongoing negotiations. India's trade minister aims to accelerate talks to alleviate economic tensions exacerbated by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST
U.S.-India Trade Talks Gain Momentum Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and India have made significant advances in their trade negotiations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported. This progress comes as the two nations grapple with heightened tariffs introduced as part of the U.S.'s strategic response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a recent interview on ABC News' 'Good Morning America,' Rubio emphasized the strides taken to address India's procurement of Russian oil. The talks continue with India's trade minister visiting Washington this week, aiming to fast-track discussions following their resumption last week.

Last month, former President Donald Trump had increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, pressing New Delhi to curb its Russian oil imports. Discussions may also include issues related to H-1B visa fees and opening India's agricultural sector to U.S. businesses. The negotiations coincide with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public call for greater use of local goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025