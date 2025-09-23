Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Decision on Patanjali's Chyawanprash Advertisements

The Delhi High Court ordered Patanjali Ayurved to modify its advertisements for chyawanprash, which allegedly disparaged Dabur's product. Patanjali can use the phrase 'ordinary chyawanprash' but must remove references to '40 herbs.' This decision followed Dabur's legal action against Patanjali for generic disparagement of its product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:52 IST
Delhi High Court's Decision on Patanjali's Chyawanprash Advertisements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Patanjali Ayurved to alter its advertising for chyawanprash following allegations of disparagement of Dabur's equivalent. The court, comprising Justices Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, allowed Patanjali to retain the phrase 'why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash' but directed the removal of references to 'made with 40 herbs.'

The issue arose from Dabur India Limited's interim applications against Patanjali, claiming their ads constituted generic disparagement. A single judge had previously restricted Patanjali from continuing such advertisements, which prompted Patanjali to appeal. The bench noted the content remaining after modifications merely amounted to 'puffery,' not misrepresentation.

Patanjali's counsel communicated the company's compliance in removing the reference to '40 herbs.' The court acknowledged the moderated ads could continue, emphasizing the context of chyawanprash—a widely-used health product, not a critical medicine—did not warrant stringent comparison restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar

 India
2
Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before Elections

Jan Suraaj Party Accuses Nitish Kumar Government of Reckless Freebies Before...

 India
3
Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

Eli Lilly's Billion-Dollar Bet on Orforglipron Production

 Global
4
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025