Delhi High Court's Decision on Patanjali's Chyawanprash Advertisements

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered Patanjali Ayurved to alter its advertising for chyawanprash following allegations of disparagement of Dabur's equivalent. The court, comprising Justices Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, allowed Patanjali to retain the phrase 'why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash' but directed the removal of references to 'made with 40 herbs.'

The issue arose from Dabur India Limited's interim applications against Patanjali, claiming their ads constituted generic disparagement. A single judge had previously restricted Patanjali from continuing such advertisements, which prompted Patanjali to appeal. The bench noted the content remaining after modifications merely amounted to 'puffery,' not misrepresentation.

Patanjali's counsel communicated the company's compliance in removing the reference to '40 herbs.' The court acknowledged the moderated ads could continue, emphasizing the context of chyawanprash—a widely-used health product, not a critical medicine—did not warrant stringent comparison restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)