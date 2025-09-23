Market Pauses as Investors Look to Fed's Powell
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, temporarily halting the recent tech-driven surge. Investors' attention turned to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming comments on the economy. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite showed minimal movement as markets tread cautiously in anticipation of Powell’s insights.
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a muted opening on Tuesday, signaling a pause in the tech-fueled rally that has recently buoyed markets. Investors are keenly awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the economic outlook.
At the market's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 17.4 points, or 0.04%, settling at 46,364.11. Similarly, the S&P 500 slipped 1.3 points, or 0.02%, to 6,692.44.
The Nasdaq Composite also mirrored this cautious tone, dropping modestly by 6.3 points, or 0.03%, to stand at 22,782.718. This collective hesitation underscores investors' focus on the potential economic signals from Powell's comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- Indexes
- Federal Reserve
- Jerome Powell
- Dow Jones
- Nasdaq
- Tech Rally
- Markets
- Economy
- S&P 500