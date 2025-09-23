Market Pauses as Investors Look to Fed's Powell

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a muted opening on Tuesday, signaling a pause in the tech-fueled rally that has recently buoyed markets. Investors are keenly awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the economic outlook.

At the market's open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 17.4 points, or 0.04%, settling at 46,364.11. Similarly, the S&P 500 slipped 1.3 points, or 0.02%, to 6,692.44.

The Nasdaq Composite also mirrored this cautious tone, dropping modestly by 6.3 points, or 0.03%, to stand at 22,782.718. This collective hesitation underscores investors' focus on the potential economic signals from Powell's comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)