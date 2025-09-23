Arrest in Arson Attack: Activism and Tensions in Jalna

Police in Jalna, Maharashtra, have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a car belonging to an OBC activist. The suspect, Vishambhar Tirukhe, was detained following an alleged arson incident linked to ongoing tensions between Maratha and OBC communities over reservation policies.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in the Neelam Nagar area where Tirukhe allegedly poured petrol on Navnath Waghmare's vehicle. While the vehicle's upper portion was damaged, local residents successfully extinguished the fire, preventing further destruction.

OBC activist Waghmare has filed a complaint implicating supporters of Maratha reservation proponent Manoj Jarange in the crime. Police apprehended Tirukhe based on CCTV evidence, and he now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing damage through arson.

