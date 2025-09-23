Left Menu

Court Proceedings Drenched: Torrential Rains Disrupt Calcutta High Court

Torrential overnight rain resulted in waterlogged streets, severely affecting normal operations at the Calcutta High Court by disrupting internet services. Lawyer associations requested judges to hear only cases where all parties were present. Many lawyers and staff, like Uday Shankar Chatterjee, faced difficulties reaching the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:52 IST
Court Proceedings Drenched: Torrential Rains Disrupt Calcutta High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains overnight wreaked havoc on Calcutta High Court's operations, leaving streets waterlogged and internet services erratic.

The disruption prompted three lawyer associations at the court to urge the Acting Chief Justice to hear only those cases in which all parties were present.

Uday Shankar Chatterjee exemplifies those affected, turning back due to submerged roads fearing his car might stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Juggernaut for Peace Amid Criticism of UN's Role

Trump's Juggernaut for Peace Amid Criticism of UN's Role

 Global
2
Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

Abandoned Miracle: Infant Found in Bhilwara Forest

 India
3
Automakers Push Back: EPA Emission Limits Under Fire

Automakers Push Back: EPA Emission Limits Under Fire

 Global
4
India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shipbuilding Boost

India's Maritime Leap: Cochin Shipyard Partners with Korea for Strategic Shi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025