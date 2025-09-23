Court Proceedings Drenched: Torrential Rains Disrupt Calcutta High Court
Torrential overnight rain resulted in waterlogged streets, severely affecting normal operations at the Calcutta High Court by disrupting internet services. Lawyer associations requested judges to hear only cases where all parties were present. Many lawyers and staff, like Uday Shankar Chatterjee, faced difficulties reaching the court.
Torrential rains overnight wreaked havoc on Calcutta High Court's operations, leaving streets waterlogged and internet services erratic.
The disruption prompted three lawyer associations at the court to urge the Acting Chief Justice to hear only those cases in which all parties were present.
Uday Shankar Chatterjee exemplifies those affected, turning back due to submerged roads fearing his car might stall.
