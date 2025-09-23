Presidential Traffic Jam: Macron's Lighthearted Delay in NYC

French President Emmanuel Macron faced the typical challenges of navigating New York City's traffic on Monday when he was halted by a police officer because of President Donald Trump's motorcade. The encounter, which was captured in a video on social media, highlighted the humor Macron brought to the situation.

As a police officer explained the delay, Macron playfully responded, "If you don't see it, let me cross. I negotiate with you," referencing the diplomatic negotiations underway at the United Nations General Assembly. Despite the inconvenience, Macron made light of his predicament.

Taking advantage of the unexpected pause, Macron called Trump from the sidewalk. "Guess what - I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you," he jested. The two leaders then engaged in a warm conversation, discussing various international issues, including the ongoing situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)