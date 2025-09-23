Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Case

On Tuesday, an individual reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over allegations of insider trading, agreeing to pay Rs 39 lakh as settlement charges.

The individual, identified as Rishi Sudhirbahi Shah, submitted a settlement application in April this year to resolve proceedings initiated against him without admitting or denying any legal findings.

The adjudication proceedings against Shah, centered around alleged communications of unpublished price-sensitive information concerning Torrent Power's financial results, have been concluded following the high-powered committee's approval of revised settlement terms.

