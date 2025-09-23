Left Menu

Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Case

Rishi Sudhirbahi Shah settled an alleged insider trading case with Sebi, paying Rs 39 lakh as settlement charges. Initiated in March 2025, proceedings were linked to sharing unpublished price-sensitive information regarding Torrent Power's December 2022 results. The settlement, not admitting any wrongdoing, resolves the matter.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, an individual reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over allegations of insider trading, agreeing to pay Rs 39 lakh as settlement charges.

The individual, identified as Rishi Sudhirbahi Shah, submitted a settlement application in April this year to resolve proceedings initiated against him without admitting or denying any legal findings.

The adjudication proceedings against Shah, centered around alleged communications of unpublished price-sensitive information concerning Torrent Power's financial results, have been concluded following the high-powered committee's approval of revised settlement terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

