Tragic End for Visiting Neurosurgeon: Suicide Suspected in Barmer
Kiran Kumar, a neurosurgeon from Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in a Barmer hotel, suspected to have died by suicide. He had been called by Gujarat Hospital and was discovered by hotel staff after he failed to respond in the morning.
A neurosurgeon from Andhra Pradesh was found dead in a hotel room in Barmer, raising suspicions of suicide. Kiran Kumar, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had traveled on a call from Gujarat Hospital.
Hotel staff alerted authorities when Kumar did not respond to calls on Tuesday morning. Police broke into his room, finding him unconscious on the bed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Preliminary investigations suggest suicide by poison, as per the police. The family has been informed with further investigations underway to confirm the cause of death through a post-mortem examination.
