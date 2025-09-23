High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained

In a shocking development in Faridabad, police have detained four suspects, one of whom is the son of ACP Rajesh Lohan, in connection with the alleged murder of property dealer Manoj Kumar. According to officials, Kumar was run over by a Thar vehicle early Monday, a car registered to the ACP himself.

The police confirmed they have taken four individuals into custody and launched an extensive investigation led by a Special Investigation Team. The situation escalated as Kumar's family protested at BK Hospital, refusing to accept his body until arrests were made. Eventually, law enforcement assured swift action before the family proceeded with funeral arrangements.

Tensions simmer in the community as allegations surface about police attempt to shield the accused. Eyewitness accounts and a complaint by the victim's brother outline an altercation with the Thar's occupants. Despite the ongoing inquiry, ACP Lohan insists on his willingness to assist the investigation, maintaining he was not behind the wheel.

(With inputs from agencies.)