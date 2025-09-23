Left Menu

Rising Waters in Krishna River Prompt Emergency Measures During Dasara

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has reported a significant increase in Krishna River's water levels, with inflow and outflow reaching 4.11 lakh cusecs. In response, five State Disaster Response Force teams are deployed at Vijayawada ghats. Authorities urge safety during ongoing Dasara festivities.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a caution as water levels in the Krishna River continue to rise, now with both inflow and outflow measured at an alarming 4.11 lakh cusecs.

In light of the situation, Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Disaster Management Authority, announced that five State Disaster Response Force teams have been dispatched to the Vijayawada riverfront steps for emergency relief operations. Authorities remain vigilant as the first level warning is in effect during the Dasara festivities.

Police, irrigation, and municipal personnel are positioned near the ghats to enforce safety measures. Barricades and warning signs have been erected to alert devotees of potential river dangers. Residents around riverbanks and low-lying areas are urged to stay cautious and adhere promptly to official guidelines.

