Italy's Stance on Palestinian Recognition: Conditions and Priorities

Italy, represented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, asserts that recognition of a Palestinian state is contingent upon the release of Israeli hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from government roles. Emphasizing Italy's alliance with Israel, Meloni speaks out at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that Italy would consider recognizing a Palestinian state only if specific conditions are met, including the release of all Israeli hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from any governmental role.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Meloni highlighted the need for prioritizing actions that facilitate peace, asserting that international pressure should target Hamas, which she accused of instigating conflict and hindering resolution by retaining hostages.

Italy, under Meloni's right-wing government, remains one of Israel's staunchest allies in the European Union, diverging from other G7 nations such as Britain, Canada, and France, which have endorsed Palestinian statehood recognition.

