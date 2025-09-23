Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts
In a combative speech at the UN General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized global migration, climate change policies, and the lack of support from allies on issues like the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He proposed stricter immigration policies and urged reliance on fossil fuels.
At the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a fiery 56-minute speech, challenging global approaches to immigration and climate change. Trump urged decreased global migration levels and criticized climate change policies, advocating instead for increased reliance on fossil fuels.
Criticism wasn't limited to climate issues; Trump rebuked allies' attempts to support a Palestinian state amidst Israeli military actions and advocated for proposed economic sanctions against Russia. He called on European nations to follow his lead in imposing these sanctions to pressure an end to the Ukraine conflict.
Trump left no stone unturned as he critiqued both the UN's infrastructure and its lack of support for his peace initiatives. Highlighting personal inconveniences, he quipped about a malfunctioning UN escalator and a nonoperational teleprompter, underscoring his dissatisfaction with the international body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
