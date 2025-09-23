Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Aviation Reform at UN Meeting

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy critiqued a UN aviation group for not focusing sufficiently on safety and security, calling for reform. He argued that the group has strayed into areas outside its mandate, such as social programs and climate initiatives. The U.S. may reconsider its support for ICAO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:35 IST
In a pointed critique, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took aim at a United Nations aviation group for what he perceives as neglecting core aspects like safety and security. Addressing the triennial assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Duffy urged a redirection of focus.

According to Duffy, the ICAO has overstepped its mandate by diverting essential resources into social programs and climate finance initiatives, areas he believes do not directly enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of global air transportation systems. He emphasized that reform in ICAO's priorities is needed urgently.

Duffy further stated that the success of this reform could influence how the U.S., under President Trump, evaluates its support for ICAO in the future. His remarks highlight a potential shift in U.S. policy towards international aviation governance.

